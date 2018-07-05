Wilmington Offering Free Fans To Senior Citizens

Posted on by GregBarton

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – Officials in Delaware’s largest city are helping senior citizens beat the heat. The city of Wilmington is offering free electric fans to older residents to help them cope with the high temperatures. Eligibility for the fans is limited to people who are at least 65 years old and live within the city limits. Proof of age and residency are required. If a person has received a fan from the city in the past year, he or she is not eligible for the program. To receive a free fan, citizens should contact Wilmington’s Office of Constituent Services at 302-576-2489 during business hours.

