York Shooting Victim Identified

YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the male victim of a fatal shooting last evening in the 900 block of West Locust Street in York. 22-year-old Elijah Shuler of York was discovered by officers at around 7:30 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in the shooting. 20-year-old Timothy Pough is facing criminal homicide charges in the case. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.

