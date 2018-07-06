Clergy Ask To Keep Child Sex Abuse Report Secret

HARRISBURG (AP) – Nearly two dozen current and former Roman Catholic clergy members say a grand jury report into child sexual abuse and attempts to cover it up is replete with errors and “improper assertions.” They argue Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court should not grant a request to make it public. The clergy provided new details about their position Thursday in their lawyers’ response to news organizations’ efforts to have the report unsealed. They say making it public without revisions will irreparably harm their reputations and deny them due process of law. The response was signed by 18 lawyers. Their clients’ identities and sections of the response were blacked out. The Supreme Court put the release on hold last month.

