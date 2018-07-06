Commission To Coordinate America’s 250th Birthday Becomes Law

HARRISBURG – A bill establishing the Pennsylvania Semiquincentennial Commission was signed into law by the governor. Act 28 of 2018 establishes a commission to plan, encourage, develop, and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The semiquincentennial takes place in 2026. The commission will consist of one Republican and Democrat member of the House and Senate; twenty private citizens appointed by the governor, House, and Senate; and several non-voting state officials. The commission will submit a comprehensive report that includes the specific recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly by September 2018. The commission will meet at points throughout the Commonwealth at times and locations determined by the chairperson, whom the governor would appoint.

