Measure Assists PA Volunteer Fire Companies

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced to assist Pennsylvania volunteer fire companies in constructing living quarters at their stations. House Bill 2550 would redirect 0.1% of the annual deposits into the Public Transportation Trust Fund to create the Volunteer Fire Company Physical Improvement Fund. The grant program would help volunteer fire companies with building physical structures and purchasing items needed to create living quarters on their premises. Due to a drop in the number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania, multiple fire companies sometimes have to be alerted in order for enough manpower to be available to answer a call. By assisting fire companies in building living quarters at their stations, the hope is to encourage younger volunteers to support the next generation of firefighters who can live at the fire department in exchange for providing 24/7 fire coverage. The bill is awaiting assignment to a House standing committee.

