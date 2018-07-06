PA Christian College Freed From Abortion Pill Mandate

PITTSBURGH – A federal district court issued an order that permanently prevents the federal government from enforcing the Obamacare abortion-pill mandate against Geneva College, a Christian college located northwest of Pittsburgh in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom. The order also declares that the mandate violates the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The Obama-era mandate forces employers, regardless of their religious or moral convictions, to provide abortion-inducing drugs, sterilization, and contraception through their health plans under threat of heavy penalties. The Department of Justice, under the Trump Administration, abandoned its defense of the mandate, which the Department of Health and Human Services implemented during the previous administration. ADF Senior Counsel Gregory Baylor, who represented the college, said, “Religious organizations have the freedom to operate peacefully according to their beliefs without the threat of punishment by the government. Today’s order fully affirms that freedom and provides permanent protection from the mandate.” In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case, consolidated with several other similar cases, back to the lower courts for potential resolution by the parties. ADF attorneys and allied attorneys continue to litigate numerous other lawsuits against the mandate.

