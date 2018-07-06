York Man Flees Police & Crashes Into Home

YORK (AP) – A driver fleeing police crashed his vehicle into a York County home causing considerable damage. State Police tried to stop a Mini Cooper traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 83 near Manchester Township on July 4th. Police say the driver did not stop, took an exit, and passed other cars before the driver lost control and struck a brick home. Two people inside the home at the time were not hurt. Police arrested 28-year-old Kameron Smith of Manchester Township and charged him with multiple offenses including DUI and attempting to elude police. Officials say Smith said he wasn’t trying to flee police. He is being held on $2,500 bail in York County Prison.

