Burglary Suspect Arrested At Home

EAST PETERSBURG – An East Petersburg woman sought by police for burglary, forgery, and theft has been taken into custody. Officers nabbed 23-year-old Madeline Shertzer at her home on State Street on Saturday. Police say on June 22nd, Shertzer had unlawfully entered a residence and stole personal checks and $200 in cash. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. She was taken into custody without incident. Police found drug paraphernalia and she was also faces a possession charge.

