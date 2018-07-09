Busy Morning For Lancaster County Fire Crews

LANCASTER/COLUMBIA – Fire crews battled two separate blazes today in Lancaster County. One happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on Cloverton Drive in Columbia. Units arrived to find fire in the garage area and extending into the house. Two people in the home were taken to the hospital to be checked out. A cause is under investigation. Another fire happened shortly after 9 a.m. at Kettering Chiropractic on Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township. The fire began in the basement. No injuries were reported and a cause is under investigation.

Related