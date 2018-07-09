Columbia Turkey Hill Robbed

COLUMBIA – A Lancaster County Turkey Hill was robbed this morning. Around 1:50 a.m., police responded to the store in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Columbia. An employee said a white male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register. The suspect was described as about five foot nine, a stocky build, wearing a camouflage mesh face covering, black hat, red shirt, and a black backpack. After taking between $50 and $60, the suspect fled and mounted a bicycle riding towards the 300 block of Avenue G in the rear of the store. Pictures of the suspect can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.

