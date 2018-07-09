Lancaster Police Officer Who Used Stun Gun Won’t Be Suspended

LANCASTER (AP) – Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace says a police officer seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he was sitting on a curb will not be suspended or fired. She said the officer has not violated current use of force policies, but those policies are being updated. Sorace says the new policy allows stun gun use only when an officer is “faced with direct physical confrontation.” She says she was sorry for “the hurt, pain, and turmoil this incident has caused for all involved.” 27-year-old Sean Williams has filed a lawsuit against the officer and the city police department alleging excessive force and racial profiling. His attorney, Brian Mildenberg, says it’s “outrageous” that the officer wasn’t suspended during the investigation.

Related