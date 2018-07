CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP – A York County woman died in a single vehicle crash in Conewago Township on Friday. The York County Coroner’s Office says 55-year-old Emily Reeser of Thomasville lost control of her vehicle, swerved into a guard rail, and crashed before coming to rest down an embankment on Lewisberry Road, north of Jug Road at around 5:48 p.m. Reeser was pronounced dead at the scene. The death has been ruled accidental.

Related