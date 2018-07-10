Attorney General Investigates Impact Of No-Poach Agreements On Fast Food Workers

HARRISBURG – A letter from PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro was sent to eight fast food companies about “no-poach” agreements in franchise contracts. The letter says that “no-poach” provisions make it difficult for workers to improve their earning potential by moving from one job to another or seeking a higher-paying job at another franchise location. Many workers are unaware they are subject to these provisions. “No poach” agreements are clauses, often contained in fast-food employment contracts, that prevent workers from switching between employers of the same franchise in order to obtain a better job with a higher salary or improved working conditions. Worker advocates argue these provisions have led to persistent low wage growth and are anti-competitive. The letter was sent to Arby’s, Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, Five Guys, Little Caesars, Panera Bread, Popeyes, and Wendy’s. It asks the restaurants to provide documents related to “no-poach” provisions by August 6th. Eleven other state Attorneys General have requested information and documents from these companies.

Related