Auditor General Says State Must Do More to Keep People Warm And Safe

HARRISBURG –Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said his recent performance audits of two programs designed to keep low-income Pennsylvanians warm and safer through winter found the state failed to spend $5.4 million of federal funding that potentially could have helped 527 families that were on a waiting list.

One of the programs he shared about was the Weatherization Assistance Program that is administered by the Dept of Community Development or the DCD. In his findings, Depasquale found that the DCD has no way to track the number of eligible applicants or how long they have been on the waiting list. In a written statement, the DCD said, “Weatherization is not an emergency program, therefore, there are no at risk issues being addressed.” Depasquale said this was disgraceful.