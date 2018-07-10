Man Fleeing From Officers May Have Been Killed By Bulldozer

BERNVILLE (AP) – Police say a bulldozer may have run over and killed a man who was fleeing officers in Berks County. State Police say a PA Game Commission employee was operating the bulldozer on game lands in Penn Township Monday when he saw a car parking in a field. Bernville Police were called to the scene and two men fled on foot as officers arrived. One man was captured and taken into custody, and the other escaped. Authorities located the second man in thick underbrush using a helicopter and instructed the bulldozer to go to the man’s location. The man was later found dead underneath the back of the bulldozer shortly afterward. State Police are unsure if the man died as a result of being run over and an autopsy has been scheduled. The first man is facing charges of drug possession and trespassing. Police have not identified the man who was killed.

