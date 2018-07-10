Man Killed Fleeing Police Identified

Posted on by GregBarton

BERNVILLE (AP) – State police have released the name of a man killed by a bulldozer after fleeing officers in Pennsylvania. Police say a Pennsylvania Game Commission employee operating the bulldozer Monday on game lands in Penn Township saw a car parking in a field. Two men fled as Bernville police arrived, and one was taken into custody. A state police helicopter located the second man in thick underbrush but then lost sight of him. The bulldozer headed for his last known location, driving through thick underbrush with a trooper and the game commission employee aboard.

Police say the bulldozer stopped in the underbrush and the body of 51-year-old Gregory Longenecker of Reading was found under the rear of the vehicle. The other man was charged with drug offenses and trespassing.

