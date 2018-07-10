PA U.S. Senators React To Supreme Court Selection

WASHINGTON, DC – Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators have reacted to President Trump’s pick of Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said, “Based on his reputation and resume, Judge Kavanaugh appears to have the intellect and experience necessary to serve on our nation’s highest court. Judicial nominees, including those for the Supreme Court, should understand that the proper role of a judge is to apply the law, including the U.S. Constitution, as written. I plan to apply this standard while reviewing Judge Kavanaugh’s record and I hope my colleagues will do the same so Republicans and Democrats can work together to confirm highly qualified jurists. Democrat Sen. Bob Casey said before the President announced his decision, “In a nation with over 700 sitting federal judges, many of whom were appointed by Republican presidents, it is outrageous that President Trump will nominate from a list of just 25 dictated to him by the Heritage Foundation. This list is the bidding of corporate special interests hell-bent on handing health care over to insurance companies, crushing unions that represent working men and women, and promoting policies that will leave the middle-class further behind. Any judge on this list is fruit of a corrupt process straight from the D.C. swamp. Casey added, “I will oppose the nomination the President will make tonight because it represents a corrupt bargain with the far Right, big corporations, and Washington special interests.”

