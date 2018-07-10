Resolution Pushes Reusable Bags For The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – Lancaster City Council is slated to vote today on a resolution that would encourage businesses in the Red Rose City to steer away from the use of plastic bags and make the switch to paper or reusable bags. Resolution No. 47 says the pollution of single use, disposable plastic bags is unsightly and an environmental nuisance adding that reusable bag options are readily available, durable, and cost-effective. The hope is to reduce the use of single use, disposable plastic bags to protect the environment of Lancaster for present and future generations.

