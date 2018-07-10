Stabbing Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a stabbing. Around 3:15 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to the area of E. Mifflin and S. Plum Streets and found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound. The victim was conscious and alert, but did not provide any details of what had occurred. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe that the victim had been involved in a physical confrontation with a group on the 400 block of E. Mifflin Street. During the fight, one of the people stabbed the victim with an unknown object. The group left and was last seen heading east toward S. Ann Street. The victim went west toward S. Plum. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.

Related