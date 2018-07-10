Two Sought In Manheim Home Invasion Robbery

LANCASTER – Lancaster County authorities are searching for two men involved in a home invasion robbery in Manheim where a couple were threatened at gunpoint and one was struck with a baseball bat. Police are seeking 30-year-old Nathan Weeple of Elizabethtown and 50-year-old Mark Donahue of Mount Joy. Both men are wanted for numerous offenses, including felony robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault regarding the late-night home-invasion on July 5 at an apartment in the 100 block of North Main Street in Manheim. Both men have prior convictions that prevent them from legally possessing firearms. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men are asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

