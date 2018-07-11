Suspects Sought In Area Arcade Robberies

ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP – Lebanon County authorities identified two suspects and are trying to identify a third in an arcade game theft that occurred at Hoss’s restaurant in the 1200 block of E. Main Street in Annville on June 26. Subsequent investigation showed the same suspects may be responsible for breaking into similar arcade machines in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County; Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County; and North Lebanon Township, Lebanon County. Police in Ocean City, MD say the same suspects targeted arcade machines along the boardwalk in Ocean City and Rehoboth Beach. Two suspects were identified as 48-year-old Michael Citelli and 42-year-old Elysia Botwin of New Port Richie, Florida. They were operating a red Hyundai Elantra bearing Florida registration CUG7B. They are charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Botwin and Citelli or can identify the third suspect is asked to contact Annville Township Police at 717-867-2711.

