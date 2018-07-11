Update For The PA Civil Service Commission

HARRISBURG – Modernization of the PA Civil Service Commission has been signed into law by the governor. The new law was built on work started two years ago when modest changes were enacted. The measure’s prime sponsor, Sen. Mike Folmer of Dauphin, Lebanon, & York Counties will continue efforts to better help those seeking employment with the Commonwealth – especially veterans. The new structure will also retain the Civil Service Commission’s jurisdiction over appeals from employment decisions. Most importantly, there will be no changes to veterans’ preference requirements.

