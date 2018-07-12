Call To Take Precautions Against Mosquitoes & Ticks

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being urged to take precautions when spending time outdoors this summer. State Health Secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine says spending time outdoors and participating in physical activity is a key part of living a healthy life, but be alert for ticks and mosquitoes. PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says outdoor enthusiasts must be cognizant of their surroundings. Through use of insect repellent and avoiding peak mosquito activity times, Pennsylvanians can reduce their risks of mosquito bites. In 2017, 11,900 cases of Lyme disease were recorded in Pennsylvania. Deer ticks are the most common carrier of Lyme disease. Ticks typically thrive in tall grass, brush, and wooded areas, but deer ticks have been found in every county in the state and can live in any habitat. Ticks can infect humans year-round, but are most likely to do so from late spring through the summer months. If you believe you have been bitten by a tick, it is important to speak to a doctor immediately.

