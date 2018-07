BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP – One person has died and three people were injured in an early morning crash on the PA Turnpike in Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. when a tractor trailer crashed into a disabled vehicle near mile marker 291 in Brecknock Township, which is between the Morgantown and Reading interchanges. Westbound lanes between Morgantown and Reading will be closed and drivers will be detoured as police investigate the accident. Delays are expected for westbound traffic.

