Lancaster County Man Sentenced For Child Sexual Abuse

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was sentenced to 34 years of supervision for sexual abuse of four children. 55-year-old John Lapp of Quarryville pleaded guilty in March to 13 crimes, including felony aggravated indecent assault, regarding the behavior that spanned several years, beginning in 1995. Lancaster County Senior Judge Joseph Madenspacher ordered Lapp to one to two years in prison; 32 years of probation; registration under Megan’s Law for life; and abide by sex-offender conditions while on supervision. The four victims represented that they did not want Lapp to go to prison. One spoke at the hearing. Judge Madenspacher said he considered that when fashioning a sentence. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said the victims’ wishes are always of paramount importance, but he also has a duty to protect the public. Haversick called Lapp a “sexual predator” who abused the girls for years. The behavior was disclosed to authorities many years after it began.

Related