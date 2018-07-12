Man Rescued After Fall Into Berks County Recycling Plant Pit

READING (AP) – Authorities say a man was rescued after falling into a pit at a Berks County recycling plant. Emergency crews were called shortly after 9 a.m. yesterday to the Royal Green metal recycling plant on West Huller Lane in Ontelaunee Township, near Reading. The man had fallen into a 12-foot pit, and officials at the scene said they had to use saws and other tools to rescue the victim. Aerial video from the scene showed the victim being carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance, which took him to Reading Hospital. The victim suffered a broken leg.

