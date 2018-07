ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s comptroller says 20 individuals and 25 businesses owe more than $12 million in unpaid taxes, penalties, and interest. State Comptroller Peter Franchot published a list of those who owe the combined $12.7 million. Franchot says in a statement that his office has been publishing the list of people who owe the most since 2000. The comptroller’s office has collected $45 million from those who have been on the list.

