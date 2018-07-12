PA Turnpike Open After Fatal Crash

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP – An early morning crash on the PA Turnpike in Lancaster County has claimed the life of a New York City man. State Police say the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. today in the westbound lanes at milepost 291 in Brecknock Township. Authorities say the 25-year-old victim from Brooklyn along with two other people safely got out of their vehicle when it overturned. A commercial vehicle and another car stopped at the scene to assist. Soon thereafter, a UPS truck hit the overturned vehicle and the other car, and the Brooklyn man was struck and killed. The name of the victim was not released. Authorities say the two other people who had been in the overturned car then fled the scene. Three other people suffered minor injuries. The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed between the Morgantown and Lancaster/Reading exits causing traffic to be detoured for several hours.

