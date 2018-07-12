Seeking One More Suspect In Manheim Home Invasion

MANHEIM – Police in Lancaster County are still seeking one of two men involved in a home-invasion robbery in Manheim where a couple were threatened at gunpoint and one was struck with a baseball bat. Authorities have charged 30-year-old Nathan Weeple of Elizabethtown and 50-year-old Mark Donahue of Mount Joy with numerous offenses, including felony robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault regarding the late-night home-invasion on July 5 at an apartment in the 100 block of North Main Street, Manheim. Both men have prior convictions that prevent them from legally possessing firearms. Donohue turned himself in to a parole officer late Tuesday afternoon. He is being held at Lancaster County Prison. Anyone with information about Weeple is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.

Related