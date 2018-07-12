Wolf Signs Executive Order To Improve Job, Skills Training As Part Of PAsmart Initiative

YORK – Gov. Tom Wolf is taking steps to implement a $30 million workforce development initiative to expand high-demand computer and industrial skills training, an effort funded under the recently passed state budget. Wolf signed an order to have the Workforce Development Board coordinate among agencies involved in the new program, known as Pasmart. Wolf says the goal is to connect people with science and technology education, apprentice programs and other training. The program will devote $20 million to help teach science, math, and technology, along with computer science. There’s another $10 million for apprenticeships and job training. The money will be distributed through competitive grants. Wolf signed an executive order to cut red tape and improve coordination between several state agencies to more effectively deliver workforce development services to Pennsylvanians.

