$22 Million Placed Into PA’s Rainy Day Fund

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced a $22 million deposit into the state’s Rainy Day Fund, the first in nearly a decade. The governor, joined by PA Treasurer Joe Torsella, outlined various savings initiatives his administration has under taken over the past three-and-a-half years, including launching GO-TIME – the Governor’s Office of Transparency, Innovation, Management, and Efficiency. Through that initiative, the state quickly realized $100 million in annual savings. The governor also outlined other cost-savings measures, such as streamlining the Commonwealth’s mailing process; implementing a first-of-its-kind Department of Corrections inmate management system to save millions each year; and instituting LEAN trainings throughout the state – a practice adopted by many businesses large and small that helps employees find savings and work more efficiently to solve problems.

