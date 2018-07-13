HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection and its regional air quality partnerships have forecast a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day today for our region. The alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis. Outdoor activities should be limited. The counties under the alert include Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, and York Counties.

