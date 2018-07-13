Lancaster County Crash Involves RRTA Bus

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Police are investigating a three vehicle crash in Lancaster County. It happened around 8 a.m. today in the 1100 block of Willow Street Pike. A state trooper had come upon the crash and began rendering aid to the occupants. One of the vehicles involved was a Red Rose Transit Authority bus. The bus had 3 passengers aboard at the time. The other two vehicles were passenger cars. The bus driver and a driver of one of the other vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment. What is known is that the bus was traveling north towards Lancaster City. A southbound vehicle crossed over the center yellow lines into the path of the bus and struck it head on. The passenger vehicle then spun around to face northbound and was struck by a separate southbound vehicle. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.

