PA State System Tuition To Rise

HARRISBURG (AP) – Tuition for in-state students at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities will rise by 3%. The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education voted to approve the $224 increase for the 2018-19 school year. Tuition will rise from $7,492 to $7,716 for most full-time Pennsylvania residents, who account for nearly 90% of the system’s students. The total tuition increase amounts to $30 million, leaving what the system says is a budget gap of about $20 million that it must close. Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers approved $468 million in aid to the system for the 2018-19 fiscal year, a $15 million increase.

Related