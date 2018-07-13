PA’s Ice Cream Trail Unveiled

EPHRATA – Pennsylvanians and visitors to the state can now “pursue their scoops” on the Commonwealth’s first ice cream trail, a partnership between the PA Department of Agriculture, the PA Tourism Office, PA Preferred®, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. PA Preferred Coordinator Ashlee Dugan attended a kickoff event held at Fox Meadows Creamery in Ephrata, Lancaster County in which state officials launched the new farm-to-cone experience available at farm creameries in Berks, Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and York Counties. The program includes a passport that will allow visitors to check off stops, earning prizes as they traverse the trail. More information about the ice cream trail, including a downloadable passport can be found at visitPA.com/scoops.

Related