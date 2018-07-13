Protective Fencing Planned For State Owned Bridges

HARRISBURG – Legislation providing for the installation of protective fencing over interstate highways in Pennsylvania has been signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. Senate Bill 564, now Act 65 of 2018, establishes the “Bridge Fencing Safety Act” to provide for installation of protective fencing on certain state-owned bridges by PennDOT. The measure was introduced in 2014 following an incident where teenagers were standing on a Union County overpass throwing rocks at cars. Union County Sen. Gene Yaw, the bill’s prime sponsor, said that one of the rocks struck a 52-year-old school teacher in the face. As a result, she lost an eye, has permanent brain damage, and can no longer take care of herself. The new law also provides for PennDOT to include fencing on bridges where instances of suicide or attempted suicide have occurred. Yaw said he hopes that this new law will prevent future tragedies from occurring.

