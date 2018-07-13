Returning Only $22 Million Of The $1.5 Billion Borrowed

HARRISBURG – A Lebanon County lawmaker reacted to the governor putting $22 million into the state’s Rainy Day Fund. Rep. Frank Ryan said, “The actual financial implications are the state had to borrow $1.5 billion because of the financial irresponsibility of a few years ago. So, instead of us putting $22 million dollars back, we should be looking at this as $22 million that actually cost us $1.5 billion.” He added, “House Speaker Mike Turzai, the rest of the House leadership, and the Senate held firm and brought us to the point where we can begin to recover, but only if we maintain fiscal responsibility. This is the reason we held out against Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed massive tax increases for the past four years. We knew any short-term hardship that might be felt would be well worth the long-term gain. The only reason I voted against the budget is because I did not see the governor and the executive branch responding to the $800 million in the auditor general’s findings. Instead of celebrating $22 million being returned, we should be asking where is the $2.3 billion of administration borrowings and auditor general findings?” Rep. Ryan is a certified public accountant.

Related