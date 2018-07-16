PennDot Announces Upcoming Road Project On Route 30



MANHEIM TWP – Starting at night on Monday, July 23, 2018, PennDOT will begin construction on Chester Road in Manheim Township. Roadwork is scheduled to occur between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., and should not affect daytime travel. Chester Road is a one-way collector road that feeds Route 30 and the surrounding roadways of Fruitville, Lititz, and Oregon Pikes. This specific project will modify the intersection of Chester Road and Oregon Pike by adding a left-turn only lane to Chester Road for traffic travelling north on Oregon Pike. The project is scheduled to run through October 2018.

Related