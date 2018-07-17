MD Construction Workers Treated For Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

ODENTON, MD (AP) – Officials in Maryland say 12 construction workers were taken to a hospital after they were sickened by carbon monoxide at a work site. Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials say firefighters were called to the Navy Federal Credit Union in Odenton this morning for a report of people with symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure. They say several workers at the site began complaining of headaches, dizziness and respiratory distress after a few hours of working with a propane-powered saw. Firefighters ventilated the building and determined that the saw was the source of the carbon monoxide. Officials say six of the workers were taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for possible treatment at the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine. The other six were taken to the University of Maryland hospital.

