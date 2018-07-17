U.S. Senators Are Unhappy With Pres. Trump’s Handling of Putin

HARRISBURG, (AP) – Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are finding a lot to dislike about President Donald Trump’s handling of Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki. On Twitter, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said Trump’s “blindness to Putin’s hostile acts against the U.S. and our allies – election meddling included – is very troubling.” In a separate statement, Toomey said Putin should help bring Russians indicted in the election investigation to justice or the U.S. should impose tough new sanctions on Russia. Both Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., are sharply critical of Putin.

In a statement, Casey says Trump’s “dangerous and reckless” conduct was “a new low and a profound embarrassment for America.” He also says Trump believed the word of Putin over U.S. law enforcement law enforcement officers and intelligence agencies.