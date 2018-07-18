Del. Prison Is Short Staffed Says An Inmate

HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) – An inmate at a Delaware maximum-security prison that broke out in a deadly riot last year says short staffing threatens rehabilitation programs and leaves prisoners idle. Thirty-eight-year-old Andre Peters says without such programs there are “a lot of people just sitting around” at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Officials on Tuesday touted progress in prison reform. A prison counselor held hostage during the riot says leaders knew an uprising was coming, but did nothing.

