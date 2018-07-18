PA Blocked Again In Bid To Take Insurer’s Cash

HARRISBURG (AP) – A federal judge is blocking a third attempt in as many years by Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers to take at least $200 million in surplus cash from a state-chartered medical malpractice insurer of last resort. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner today sided again with the Pennsylvania Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association and temporarily blocked enforcement of a law Wolf signed last month authorizing a state takeover in a bid to divert the association’s surplus. The association says it violates various constitutional provisions.

Related