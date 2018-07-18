State Lawmakers Work Towards Police Reform

HARRISBURG – Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, along with many of his colleagues from the house and senate, attended a joint hearing of the Pennsylvania House and Senate Policy Committees regarding police and community relations yesterday. He says Improving relations between police departments and the communities they serve is a critically important topic, one that hit very close to home last month with the officer-involved shooting death of Antwon Rose. The Policy Committee Hearing featured testimony from a breadth of experts, and Senator Costa is currently working on legislation to address several of the issues that were raised by said experts. The bills could potentially create specialized units to respond to crisis situations, including officer-involved shootings, develop a statewide database to permit transparency in the hiring of police officers, and promote enhanced classroom and field training on cultural awareness for police recruits and during police training.

