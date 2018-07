DOVER, Del. (AP) – A Native American tribe in Delaware is seeking to reclaim land and establish sovereignty. The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Lenape Indian tribe wants to own the lands of an ancestral church, cemetery and schoolhouse where its children were taught before desegregation. The tribe currently owns a vacant lot near the Dover church that spans about one half-acre. Chief Dennis Coker says he wants to build a community center on part of the land.

