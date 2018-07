WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – A Delaware student loan collection company is facing a string of lawsuits from regulators, but the CEO says Navient is a scapegoat for a credit industry with an image problem. The News Journal reports that Navient CEO Jack Remondi says there’s a perception that student debt is in crisis. Remondi says his company is being targeted because it’s the most recognizable face in the industry.

