ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign has announced plans for two debates, but Ben Jealous’ campaign says an agreement has not been reached yet. Hogan’s campaign said Wednesday Hogan has agreed to participate in two televised debates in September. The campaign says the first one-hour debate would be hosted by Maryland Public Television and WBAL on Sept. 17 in association with The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore.

