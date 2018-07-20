Auditor GeneralSays State Could Reap Revenue Annually By Taxing Marijuanna

PITTSBURGH – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said Pennsylvania is missing out on $581 million per year in revenue by not regulating and taxing marijuana — money that could fund critical initiatives that affect Pennsylvanians’ lives. Pennsylvania’s elected fiscal watchdog says legalizing and taxing the sale and use of marijuana at 35 percent could add more than a half-billion dollars to state coffers. Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released an analysis Thursday that said there are about 800,000 regular users of the drug in the state. DePasquale, a Democrat, says the retail market could be about $1.7 billion, based on studies in other states that indicate adult users typically spend about $2,100 a year on marijuana.

