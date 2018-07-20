Better Signs Will Mark East Cocalico Township Building

Posted on by GregBarton

EAST COCALICO TWP – The East Cocalico Township Supervisors recently approved the installation of new signs to better mark the Township Building and Police Department entrance. The new, lighted signs, replace the old signage on North Reading Road at Hill Road and at the Police Department driveway.

