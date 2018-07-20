EAST COCALICO TWP – The East Cocalico Township Supervisors recently approved the installation of new signs to better mark the Township Building and Police Department entrance. The new, lighted signs, replace the old signage on North Reading Road at Hill Road and at the Police Department driveway.
Better Signs Will Mark East Cocalico Township Building
