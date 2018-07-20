Del. and MD Granted Transmission Line Cost Rehearing

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Federal Regulatory Commission has granted a rehearing sought by Delaware and Maryland officials over planned cost allocations for a $278 million regional electric transmission line project. The commission today granted a rehearing sought by the two states after FERC in 2016 denied their complaint alleging that the cost-sharing formula used by regional grid operator PJM Interconnection was unfair. The project calls for construction of a 230-kilovolt line from the Artificial Island nuclear complex in southern New Jersey to Delaware as a way to improve system reliability.

