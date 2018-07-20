GOP Chairs Ask AG To Look Into Birth Records Site Intrusion

Posted on by GregBarton

HARRISBURG, (AP) – House Republican committee chairmen want the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office to investigate unauthorized changes to the website that fields requests for birth and death records. Four chairmen asked the agency Thursday to ensure personal information wasn’t breached. State officials said last week they shut down the site for about a week after someone made “cosmetic modifications.” Shapiro’s office says it’s contacted the Wolf administration to determine what occurred and how to respond.

